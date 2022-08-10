Dynemic Product Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynemic Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in June 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 58.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022 down 194.4% from Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 97.65% from Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2021.
Dynemic Product shares closed at 459.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dynemic Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.23
|71.78
|58.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.23
|71.78
|58.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.73
|32.55
|30.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.32
|6.38
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.88
|-2.58
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|4.60
|2.12
|Depreciation
|4.17
|3.98
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.57
|21.61
|11.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|5.24
|12.29
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|5.43
|12.33
|Interest
|4.29
|3.76
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.14
|1.67
|11.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.14
|1.67
|11.66
|Tax
|0.02
|6.39
|3.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.17
|-4.72
|8.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.17
|-4.72
|8.66
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.17
|-4.72
|8.66
|Equity Share Capital
|11.51
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-4.32
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-4.32
|7.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-4.32
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-4.32
|7.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited