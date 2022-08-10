Dynemic Product Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in June 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 58.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022 down 194.4% from Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 97.65% from Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2021.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 459.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.11% over the last 12 months.