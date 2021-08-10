Dynemic Product Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.76 crore, up 40.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.76 crore in June 2021 up 40.29% from Rs. 41.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2021 up 20.71% from Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2020.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.46 in June 2020.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 591.55 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.26% returns over the last 6 months and 194.52% over the last 12 months.