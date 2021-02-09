Dynemic Product Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.42 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.42 crore in December 2020 up 25.4% from Rs. 44.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2020 up 66.4% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2020 up 48.98% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2019.

Dynemic Product EPS has increased to Rs. 7.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2019.

Dynemic Product shares closed at 393.55 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.09% returns over the last 6 months and 134.61% over the last 12 months.