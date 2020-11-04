Dynavision Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in September 2020 up 0.86% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2020 up 3.79% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020 up 5.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2019.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2019.

Dynavision shares closed at 47.75 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 9.52% over the last 12 months.