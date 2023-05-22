Dynavision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 23.55% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 20.45% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

Dynavision shares closed at 157.20 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.86% over the last 12 months.