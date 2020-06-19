Dynavision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2020 down 5.38% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020 down 14.87% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020 down 15.76% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

Dynavision EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2019.

Dynavision shares closed at 51.70 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 14.89% over the last 12 months.