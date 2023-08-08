Dynavision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 38.78% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2023 up 29.21% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in June 2022.

Dynavision shares closed at 134.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.14% returns over the last 6 months and -30.95% over the last 12 months.