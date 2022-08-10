Dynavision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 1.9% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 down 11.68% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022 down 6.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Dynavision EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2021.

Dynavision shares closed at 184.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.23% returns over the last 6 months and 153.79% over the last 12 months.