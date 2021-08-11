Dynavision Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 63.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in June 2021 up 63.72% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021 up 53.48% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021 up 54.47% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2020.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2020.

Dynavision shares closed at 72.50 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.46% returns over the last 6 months and 72.62% over the last 12 months.