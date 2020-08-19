Dynavision Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2020 down 30.11% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020 down 23.57% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2020 down 24.54% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019.

Dynavision EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2019.

Dynavision shares closed at 43.80 on August 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.23% over the last 12 months.