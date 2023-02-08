Dynavision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.