    Dynavision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynavision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Dynavision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.931.931.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.931.931.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.140.22
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.140.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.511.621.49
    Other Income0.240.480.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.752.101.80
    Interest0.100.100.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.662.001.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.662.001.71
    Tax0.360.380.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.301.621.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.301.621.33
    Equity Share Capital3.843.843.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.384.233.46
    Diluted EPS3.384.233.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.384.233.46
    Diluted EPS3.384.233.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited