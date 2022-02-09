Dynavision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in December 2021 up 13.18% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 2.32% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021 up 5.17% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2020.

Dynavision shares closed at 162.50 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 124.14% returns over the last 6 months and 185.09% over the last 12 months.