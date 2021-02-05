Dynavision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in December 2020 up 1.1% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 6.29% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020 up 6.1% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Dynavision EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2019.

Dynavision shares closed at 59.95 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.03% returns over the last 6 months and 50.25% over the last 12 months.