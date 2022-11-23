Dynamic Portfol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 5.04% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 12.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 23.75 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 375.95% over the last 12 months.