Dynamic Portfol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 68.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 68.98% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 1012.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 1550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 31.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE)