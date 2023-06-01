English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dynamic Portfol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 68.98% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 68.98% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 1012.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 down 1550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 31.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE)

    Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.520.220.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.520.220.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.09-0.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.80----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.100.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.03-0.04
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.03-0.04
    Interest0.20--0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.860.03-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.860.03-0.06
    Tax0.000.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.850.00-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.850.00-0.08
    Equity Share Capital11.6111.6111.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.00-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.73---0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.00-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.73---0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dynamic Portfol #Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 03:44 pm