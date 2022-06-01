 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dynamic Portfol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 102.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 102.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 1046.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 19.60 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 0.19 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 0.19 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.05 0.08 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.05 0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.05 0.03
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.03 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.03 0.01
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 11.61 11.69 11.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dynamic Portfol #Dynamic Portfolio Management &amp; Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.