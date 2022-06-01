Dynamic Portfol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 102.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 102.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 1046.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 19.60 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)