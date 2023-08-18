Dynamic Portfol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 90.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 90.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 375.56% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 59.00 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.70% returns over the last 6 months and 161.06% over the last 12 months.