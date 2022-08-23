Dynamic Portfol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 74.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 22.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 214.76% returns over the last 6 months and 604.05% over the last 12 months.