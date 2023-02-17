 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.19 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.19 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.07 0.05
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.07 0.05
Interest -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.07 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.07 0.03
Tax 0.03 0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.05 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.05 0.02
Equity Share Capital 11.61 11.61 11.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.05 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited