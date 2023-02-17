Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.