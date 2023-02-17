Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 39.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 478.10% returns over the last 12 months.