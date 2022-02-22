Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 30.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 66.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 6.73 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 90.65% returns over the last 6 months