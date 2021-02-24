Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 11.26% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 157.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 2.58 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)