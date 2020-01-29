Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 71.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2019 up 71.34% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019 down 17.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2018.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 2.67 on January 28, 2020 (BSE)