Dynamic Portfol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 14.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 14.88% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 37.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Dynamic Portfol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Dynamic Portfol shares closed at 1.78 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)