Dynamic Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.85% from Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 37.9% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Dynamic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 77.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.