    Dynamic Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.85% from Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 37.9% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Dynamic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2021.

    Dynamic Ind shares closed at 77.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0714.1413.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0714.1413.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.628.979.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.380.571.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.141.590.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.820.74
    Depreciation0.220.240.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.621.901.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.060.46
    Other Income0.290.840.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.890.49
    Interest0.050.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.870.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.870.43
    Tax0.120.120.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.760.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.760.26
    Equity Share Capital3.033.033.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.490.85
    Diluted EPS1.172.490.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.490.85
    Diluted EPS1.172.490.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am