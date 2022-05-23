Dynamic Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.04 crore in March 2022 up 1.56% from Rs. 12.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 20.9% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2021.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 73.30 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 25.51% over the last 12 months.