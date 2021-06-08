Dynamic Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.84 crore in March 2021 down 3.42% from Rs. 13.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 183.35% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021 up 378.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

Dynamic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2020.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 69.35 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.43% returns over the last 6 months and 54.11% over the last 12 months.