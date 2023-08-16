English
    Dynamic Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, down 47.9% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 47.9% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 123.28% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 92.04% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    Dynamic Ind shares closed at 62.23 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamic Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.377.9914.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.377.9914.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.136.558.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.480.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.48-1.741.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.770.82
    Depreciation0.270.220.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.631.531.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.190.06
    Other Income-0.07-0.330.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.140.89
    Interest0.050.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-0.160.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.24-0.160.87
    Tax-0.060.040.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.210.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.210.76
    Equity Share Capital3.033.033.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.682.49
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.682.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.682.49
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.682.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:32 am

