Dynamic Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, down 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in June 2023 down 47.9% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 123.28% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 92.04% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 62.23 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.