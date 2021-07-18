Dynamic Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 194.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in June 2021 up 194.62% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 143.1% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Dynamic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2020.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 89.30 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.00% returns over the last 6 months and 142.01% over the last 12 months.