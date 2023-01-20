Dynamic Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 25.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.16% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 59.62% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 43.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Dynamic Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2021.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 66.20 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.82% over the last 12 months.