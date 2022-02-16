Dynamic Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 83.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2021 up 83.74% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 up 1611.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Dynamic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Dynamic Ind shares closed at 81.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and 96.03% over the last 12 months.