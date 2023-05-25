Dynamic Cables Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in March 2023 up 3.36% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2023 up 17.69% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2023 up 25.11% from Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022.

Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 214.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months