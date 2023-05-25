English
    Dynamic Cables Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.46 crore in March 2023 up 3.36% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2023 up 17.69% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2023 up 25.11% from Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022.

    Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

    Dynamic Cables shares closed at 214.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months

    Dynamic Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.46158.79172.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.46158.79172.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.99125.27136.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.03--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.385.797.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.035.924.73
    Depreciation2.142.082.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.047.089.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8512.6613.31
    Other Income1.150.470.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9913.1313.95
    Interest4.933.972.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.069.1511.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.069.1511.39
    Tax3.082.512.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.986.648.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.986.648.48
    Equity Share Capital22.0122.0122.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.533.023.85
    Diluted EPS4.533.023.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.533.023.85
    Diluted EPS4.533.023.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cables - Power & Others #Dynamic Cables #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am