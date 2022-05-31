Dynamic Cables Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore in March 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 139.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.74% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022 up 31.13% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2021.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 122.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)