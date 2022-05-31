 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dynamic Cables Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore in March 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 139.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.74% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022 up 31.13% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2021.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 122.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Dynamic Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.66 143.10 139.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.66 143.10 139.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.11 127.49 98.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 0.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.19 -13.79 14.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.73 4.20 5.03
Depreciation 2.14 2.04 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.17 8.41 8.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.31 14.74 9.25
Other Income 0.63 0.95 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.95 15.69 9.94
Interest 2.56 3.74 2.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.39 11.96 7.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.39 11.96 7.28
Tax 2.91 2.86 1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.48 9.09 5.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.48 9.09 5.34
Equity Share Capital 22.01 22.01 22.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 4.13 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.85 4.13 2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 4.13 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.85 4.13 2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Power & Others #Dynamic Cables #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 02:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.