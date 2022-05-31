English
    Dynamic Cables Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore in March 2022 up 24.03% from Rs. 139.21 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022 up 58.74% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2022 up 31.13% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

    Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2021.

    Close

    Dynamic Cables shares closed at 122.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Dynamic Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.66143.10139.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.66143.10139.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.11127.4998.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.19-13.7914.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.734.205.03
    Depreciation2.142.042.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.178.418.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3114.749.25
    Other Income0.630.950.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9515.699.94
    Interest2.563.742.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3911.967.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3911.967.28
    Tax2.912.861.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.489.095.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.489.095.34
    Equity Share Capital22.0122.0122.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.854.132.43
    Diluted EPS3.854.132.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.854.132.43
    Diluted EPS3.854.132.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:49 pm
