Dynamic Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore in June 2023 up 14.74% from Rs. 157.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2023 up 58.72% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in June 2023 up 44.64% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2022.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 419.25 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.12% returns over the last 6 months and 193.28% over the last 12 months.