    Dynamic Cables Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.27 crore in June 2023 up 14.74% from Rs. 157.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2023 up 58.72% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in June 2023 up 44.64% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

    Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2022.

    Dynamic Cables shares closed at 419.25 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.12% returns over the last 6 months and 193.28% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamic Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.27178.46157.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.27178.46157.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.35143.99141.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.030.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.772.38-10.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.696.035.14
    Depreciation1.962.141.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.467.047.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5016.8512.41
    Other Income0.871.150.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3617.9912.94
    Interest4.414.933.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.9513.069.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.9513.069.59
    Tax3.573.082.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.389.987.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.389.987.17
    Equity Share Capital22.0122.0122.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.174.533.26
    Diluted EPS5.174.533.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.174.533.26
    Diluted EPS5.174.533.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

