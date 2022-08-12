Dynamic Cables Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore, up 37.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 114.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022 up 16.43% from Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2021.

Dynamic Cables EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2021.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 148.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)