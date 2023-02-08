Dynamic Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2021.