Dynamic Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2021.

Dynamic Cables EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2021.

Dynamic Cables shares closed at 201.60 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 40.59% over the last 12 months.