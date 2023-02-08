English
    Dynamic Cables Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.79 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2022 down 14.21% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2021.

    Dynamic Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.79173.39143.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.79173.39143.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.27137.76127.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.130.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.797.65-13.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.926.014.20
    Depreciation2.081.902.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.087.008.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6612.9514.74
    Other Income0.470.970.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1313.9215.69
    Interest3.973.963.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.159.9611.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.159.9611.96
    Tax2.512.742.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.647.229.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.647.229.09
    Equity Share Capital22.0122.0122.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.023.284.13
    Diluted EPS3.023.284.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.023.284.13
    Diluted EPS3.023.284.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited