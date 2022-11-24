Dynamic Archist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

Dynamic Archist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)