    Dynamic Archist Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Archistructures Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    Dynamic Archist EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

    Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)

    Dynamic Archistructures Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.050.640.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.050.640.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.200.15
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.720.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-0.290.65
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-0.290.65
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.86-0.290.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.86-0.290.65
    Tax0.09-0.010.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.77-0.280.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.77-0.280.56
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.54-0.561.12
    Diluted EPS1.54-0.561.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.54-0.561.12
    Diluted EPS1.54-0.561.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

