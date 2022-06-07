Dynamic Archist Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)