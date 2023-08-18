Dynamic Archist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 189.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in June 2023 up 189.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 up 678.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Dynamic Archist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)