Dynamic Archist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y
August 23, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamic Archistructures Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 132.56% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.
Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)
|Dynamic Archistructures Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.44
|1.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.64
|0.44
|1.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.15
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.17
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.11
|0.90
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.11
|0.90
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.11
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.11
|0.90
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.23
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.12
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.12
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.23
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.23
|1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.23
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.23
|1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited