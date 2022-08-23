Dynamic Archist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2022 down 43.86% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 132.56% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)