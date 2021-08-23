Dynamic Archist Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 5202.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2021 up 5202.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 4786.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 4450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Dynamic Archist EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2020.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)