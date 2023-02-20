Dynamic Archist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 26.53% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.