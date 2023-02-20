Dynamic Archist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 26.53% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Dynamic Archist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)